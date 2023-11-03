When Does Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Unlock In Australia?

Looking for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 unlock times for Australia and New Zealand? You found ’em.

MW3 is now in the final stages of boarding before launch. With the campaign launching into early access by the time you read this, we’ve put together a list of times you can use to prepare for the game’s launch no matter where you are in Australia or New Zealand. It’s also a really big install — like, really big — so it’s good to be prepared.

Below, you’ll find preload and unlock times for the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access and the full game complete with multiplayer on launch day.

Campaign Early Access

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access will already be live by the time you read this! If you’d like to gain early access to the MW3 campaign, all you have to do is preorder a digital copy of the standard or Vault edition of the game. It went live at 10:00 AM PT in the US on November 2. See below for local times in your neck of the woods below:

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

Friday, November 3

4:00 AM AEDT

SA

Friday, November 3

3:30 AM ACDT

QLD

Friday, November 3

3:00 AM AEST

NT

Friday, November 3

2:30 AM ACST

WA

Friday, November 3

1:00 AM AWST

NZ

Friday, November 3

6:00 AM NZDT

Full Game Preload Times

If what you want is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, and I suspect that’s most of you reading this yarn, here are all the times for when you can preload the full game so you’re ready to jump in on launch day. Preloading will go live across PlayStation and Xbox platforms and PC via Steam and Battle.net at the same time.

Preload Times

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

Thursday, November 9

5:00 AM AEDT

SA

Thursday, November 9

4:30 AM ACDT

QLD

Thursday, November 9

4:00 AM AEST

NT

Thursday, November 9

3:30 AM ACST

WA

Thursday, November 9

2:00 AM AWST

NZ

Thursday, November 9

7:00 AM NZDT

When Can I Start Playing On Launch Day?

According to Activision, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launch will be conducted via regional rollout. This rollout starts in New Zealand at midnight local time on Friday, November 10. Because Activision is apparently not without a sick sense of humour, the rollout then runs eastward, all the way around the world, in the opposite direction to Australia. As a result, the east coast of Australia will get access 16 hours after our mates right across the Tasman.

ACT, NSW, TAS, VIC

Friday, November 10

4:00 PM AEDT

SA

Friday, November 10

3:30 PM ACDT

QLD

Friday, November 10

3:00 PM AEST

NT

Friday, November 10

2:30 PM ACST

WA

Friday, November 10

1:00 PM AWST

NZ

Friday, November 10

12:00 AM NZDT

So there you have it, all the times you can use to hop into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 over the next week. Good luck, spawn campers.

