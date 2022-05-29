Modern Warfare 2 Art Snafu Turbocharges Rumour Mill, Suggesting Call Of Duty Franchise Could Return To Steam

It seems like Modern Warfare 2 might be the game that brings Call of Duty back to Steam.

Official Modern Warfare 2 artwork for the game was uploaded to Steam to advertise the franchise bundle containing multiple CoD titles. The artwork was first spotted and posted to Reddit by user Kalinine, and was picked up by VGC.

Following Kalinine’s post, the artwork was then quickly removed. Its appearance could easily have been an honest mistake. The character that features in the art, Ghost, is a popular one that has appeared in the series since Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

On PC, the Call of Duty series has launched exclusively on the Battle.Net launcher since 2018. The last game in the franchise to launch on Steam was Call of Duty: WWII.

If it were to launch on Steam, Modern Warfare 2 would break that five-year drought.

Modern Warfare 2 was announced earlier this year and will feature the return of the series’ well-known cast of characters. Little is known about the game’s campaign other than that it will be set in the Republic of Columbia and will see Task Force 141 taking on heavily militarised drug cartels.

Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28, 2022.

[VGC]