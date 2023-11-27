Spider-Man 2 Reportedly Cut A Ton Of Venom Content

About one month on from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s launch, we’re learning some new details about Insomniac Games’ open-world robber-stopper RPG. According to a report by YouTuber Evan Filarca, the game had a ton of content cut before releasing on October 20, particularly relating to the big-bad Venom.

There are some spoilers for the game’s ending below. Read on at your own peril.

Image: Kotaku Australia

Spider-Man superfan and YouTuber Evan Filarca attended Fan Expo 2023, an annual event that took over San Francisco’s Moscone Center from November 24 to 26. Spider-Man 2 voice actors Nadji Jeter (Miles Morales) and Tony Todd (Venom) were present, at one point sitting down to answer some panel questions. It was here that Todd revealed some of what was slashed from Spider-Man 2 before the game came out.

“[Tony Todd] has confirmed that he recorded lines for scrapped scenes when Miles [Morales] had the symbiote in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” Filarca tweeted.

Spider-Man 2 almost had way more Venom

This is a fascinating detail. If you’ve beaten the game, then you know that the symbiote wasn’t eradicated. Sure, the one that took over Harry Osborn is gone (or so we think), but Cletus “The Flame” Kasady has one of his own, meaning a Venom-like villain could still emerge in Insomniac Games’ New York. Considering Carnage has yet to show up—though The Flame swears he’ll bring “truth, judgment, and carnage” to the city—it’s likely we’re not done with the parasite yet. Maybe in the threequel, Miles Morales will still get his symbiote suit. Maybe it’s being saved for a DLC tale. Who knows?

That’s not the only tea Todd spilled during the panel. According to Filarca, the Venom voice actor also revealed there was more of his dialogue in the game.

“[Tony Todd] has confirmed that Insomniac only used 10% of his Venom dialogue in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2,” Filarca tweeted. “More might be saved for the future.”

Given that Venom already has a fairly lengthy script in the released game, that’s a surprising reveal. In fact, by the time it assumes full control of Harry, Venom is something of a chatterbox whenever he’s on screen.

Kotaku reached out to Insomniac Games for comment.

I have concluded Spider-Man 2 is a pretty damn good game, having finished it myself over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It’s so good that it’s the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game on PS5 right now. Insomniac Games has been tinkering with the open-world action-adventure romp since launch, addressing issues and fixing bugs. Maybe the team can fix MJ’s trash podcast setup, too.