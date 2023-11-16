The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Is Getting An Official Mod Editor In 2024

Eight years after its launch, CD Projekt Red has announced an official mod editor is coming to The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next year. CDPR says the editor will allow players to “create [their] own experiences” within the iconic RPG’s pre-existing world.

The announcement comes from The Witcher’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, with the developer saying it’s “thrilled” to be working on the mod editor, as well as confirming it would be free when released in 2024.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re working on a mod editor for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt,” the post says. “It will allow you to create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content. We’re planning on releasing it for free in 2024. Stay tuned — we’ll have more to share next year!”

CD Projekt Red also confirmed the mod editor would only be coming to PC.

The Witcher 3 was originally released in 2015, with a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X update launched in late 2022. With CD Projekt Red focused on the whole host of new Witcher titles and the next Cyberpunk instalment, this is likely one of the last updates to the game (and a sorely needed one for those keen to increase the game’s longevity). With the ability to create new content, or edit existing quests and content, players can explore Geralt of Rivia’s story for a good while yet – or make some really cursed The Witcher 3 modded content, if they so desire.

The next The Witcher mainline title, codenamed Polaris, is likely still years away, with details few and far between. Just to keep them busy, CD Projekt Red is also working on a remake of the original Witcher as well as a multiplayer spin-off on top of work on a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. At least while all these projects are in the pipeline, The Witcher fans can get stuck into revitalising Wild Hunt with mods to keep them going.

Lead Image Credit: CD Projekt Red