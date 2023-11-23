Folks, it’s Friday. And not just any old Friday, it’s Black Friday, the imported American retail mania that allows us to cop video games on the cheap before Christmas instead of after.

As we like to do around here on a Friday afternoon, let us pour ourselves a glass of whatever feels right, and come together to discuss the weekend ahead.

This week, maybe we do it a little differently though? Did you cop anything in the Black Friday sales this year? Were there any new games in 2023 you held fire on that you picked up this week? I wanna know.

This weekend, I’m diving properly into the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection. I picked that up on the PS5 the other night. My experience with the games in this package is limited almost exclusively to the Mega Drive version of Jurassic Park. This is a punishing, hostile Prince of Persia clone that enjoys player suffering. It also lets you play as the raptor, which is neat. Beyond about an hour spent with the SNES version 20 years ago, I haven’t played any of these other JP games before. Looking forward to it.

Emily tells me she’s going to straight into Lethal Company with our social media co-ord Alinah, who you may have seen popping up on our TikTok recently.

With that, it’s over to you. What are you playing this weekend? Something new? Something from the pile of shame? Are you playing catch up before year’s end like me? Get in the comments, let us know.

Thank you for hanging out with us again this week, we really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week.

Image: Zeerkerrs