darkwebSTREAMER Drops First New Trailer In Two Years, Still Scary As Hell

South Australian procedural horror game darkwebSTREAMER has dropped its first new trailer at the PC Gamer Showcase overnight.

The trailer mimics the game’s low-fi brand of psychological horror. It also mimics the kind of grim, grainy footage that gets traded on the grimy underbelly of the internet. There’s a dark room, illuminated only by the low-light vision of the camera. In the room is a computer terminal with a CRT screen. The screen fills with the compulsive urgings of some unseen other. You want to stream. Stream. They will watch. They will follow.

Throughout the game, you’ll need to balance the needs of your character (like sleep, for instance) against the demands of your growing following. Failure to do so could result in death (or, somehow, worse).

darkwebSTREAMER has already won a lot of praise for the bespoke systems that drive it. Developer We Have Always Lived In The Forest famously devised an AI that could respond to player inputs and generate an entirely fictional dark web internet for them to browse. Studio lead Chantal Ryan discussed the creation of some of these systems with Emily in an interview at PAX Aus earlier this year. Though it’s common to see the carefully decorated DWS stand at various Australian game dev showcases and events, today’s trailer is its first fresh look in around two years.

The game, which has captured a lot of attention in the Australian development space since its debut, still does not have a release date. It is now available to wishlist on Steam, however, so you can be notified when it does eventually drop.

In addition to the trailer drop, We Have Always Lived In The Forest appears to have kicked off a kind of ARG around the game. You can follow along via their social media accounts.

Image: We Have Always Lived In The Forest