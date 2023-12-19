Insomniac’s Wolverine Game Appears To Have Been Uploaded Online Following Ransomware Attack

Files stolen during a ransomware attack on Insomniac Games earlier this month appear to have been uploaded online. The files seem to include numerous in-production assets from the studio’s upcoming Wolverine game.

The files appeared online earlier this afternoon and began to circulate rapidly. The files reportedly include a bootable build of Wolverine, as well as numerous in-development assets including art, models, and other designs.

There are numerous indications that the Wolverine files are legitimate, including screenshots of a debug version of the game’s chapter select menu that display a build date from November this year. There’s even what appears to be a test render of the Wolverine teaser screened during the PlayStation Showcase in 2021. Twitter is currently blanketed in purported images and video from the game, much of which is spoiler-dense. I won’t be sharing any of those materials here. If you want to see them, you can find them fairly easily on your own.

It’s a crappy situation for Insomniac, to say the least. The studio has just come off a high this year, launching the extremely well-received Spider-Man 2 and cementing its spot as the superhero developer to beat. In the same manner as the GTA VI leaks, it sucks to see so much good work that isn’t ready for consumption dumped online like this. Sure, you can point at Sony as a giant megacorp and have a chuckle at its expense, but I’m not worried about them. Sony will be fine, and the game will launch, and all of this will be forgotten.

I’m thinking about the artists who have had their work stolen by losers looking for a payday, all of it tossed callously into the public arena before it was even close to finished. The GTA VI leaks showed us how ready people are to tear materials like this to shreds. I wish more in-development assets like this could see the light of day — I think it’s important for people to understand how the video game sausage gets made — but only ever through official channels. Not like this. Never like this.

PlayStation and Insomniac are yet to confirm or deny the authenticity of the Wolverine files appearing online today. We’ll update this piece when and if they do.

Marvel’s Wolverine does not yet have a confirmed release date. It is bound for the PlayStation 5.