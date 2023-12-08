Matthew McConaughey Shows Off New Time-Bending Sci-Fi Game Exodus

Today, at The Game Awards Exodus was officially announced via a new trailer and an on-stage appearance by actor Matthew McConaughey who stars in the game.

In the game, which the developers describe as an “epic new sci-fi action-adventure role-playing game” time works “differently” and McConaughey joked at the award show that he’s “had some experience with time dilation.” According to the actor this is his first time doing a video game and he appears to play one of the main astronauts exploring the galaxy and traveling between planets, but doing so seems to change how they experience time, leading to all sorts of problems.

Archetype Entertainment

In the trailer shown during the award show, we get a peak at some gameplay, which is giving me some Mass Effect meets Destiny vibes but in a good way. The developers behind the game, Archetype Entertainment, have also uploaded an extended story trailer revealing more details about the world of Exodus, which it is claiming will be a full-on franchise. (Assuming this game sells well enough, I assume..)