This Week In Games Australia: PS5 Slim, Avatar, And Lego Fortnite

This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you'll be playing in the next seven days.

This week is another indie-rich launch list, but there’s one or two big names in the mix. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora — Ubisoft’s big crack at a Horizon-style open worlder — finally launches this week. Also coming out (allegedly) is the mysterious, much-delayed The Day Before. We will see if it actually hits its release date this time, or it delays at the 11th hour yet again. The just-announced Lego Fortnite drops this week, a crafting and survival game housed within Fortnite itself. Cyberpunk 2077 completes its redemption arc with the launch of the Ultimate Edition package, containing the base game, its DLC and its game-changing 2.0 patch.

Big week in hardware for Sony as well, with both the PS5 Slim and the PlayStation Access controller arriving on store shelves.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

December 4

A Highland Song (PC, NS)

A Long Journey to an Uncertain End (NS)

Arashi: Castles of Sin – Final Cut (PS5, PC)

Born of Bread (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Extremely Powerful Capybaras (PC)

Kingpin Reloaded (PC)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

December 5

Anacrusis (XSX, PC, XBO)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (PS5, NS)

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (PS5, XSX, PC)

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star (NS)

Skater XL (NS)

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (PS5)

While The Iron’s Hot (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

December 6

PlayStation 5 Slim Console (Disc Vers + Digital Only)

PlayStation Access Controller

December 7

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, XSX, PC)

Hollow Cocoon (PC)

Lego Fortnite (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Ruinarch (PS5, XSX, PS4, XBO)

Teardown: Deluxe Edition (PS5, XSX)

The Day Before (PC)

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader (PS5, XSX, PC)

December 8

Against the Storm (PC)

Quantum Error (PS5)

Star Wars: Heritage Pack (NS)

Truck and Logistics Simulator (PS5, PS5)