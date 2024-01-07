7 Hilarious Video Game Easter Eggs, From Evil Shiba Inus To Secret Cow Levels

Easter eggs in video games are one of the joys of exploring in-game environments to hunt for every last little detail. Sometimes they’re clever references to other games, movies, or shows, sometimes they’re an aspect of in-depth worldbuilding, and sometimes they’re just goofy additions you just know some developer had a good old chuckle while adding in there in the hopes some dedicated player would stumble across it and smile.

In celebration of the gaming Easter eggs that made us smile, laugh, and roll our eyes, we’ve rounded up some of the funniest for your viewing pleasure.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Cabbage Seller

Starting off with a newer video game Easter egg on the list is the cabbage seller in Baldur’s Gate 3, Geezer Loryss. The merchant’s ill-fated cabbage cart has fallen over, Avatar The Last Airbender style, and when speaking with Tav he complains about the difficulty of transporting the cabbages into the city (alongside his cries of, “my cabbages!”). According to players, there’s a unique dialogue only available when playing the Monk class about how much trouble they’ve already caused as another funny reference to ATLA.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Gant Bridge Sign

At the top of the Gant Bridge in GTA: San Andreas, there’s a hidden sign that reads: “There are no Easter Eggs up here. Go away.” While you can’t access the location on foot, it can be reached via aircraft or jetpack once you unlock Las Venturas. Ironically, Rockstar Games’ tongue-in-cheek sign itself classifies as an Easter egg.

Diablo 2’s Secret Cow Level

Image: Blizzard

Now that Diablo IV has been released, there’s been a whole lot of discussion about whether the ‘Secret Cow Level’ is in Blizzard’s 2023 release. This in-joke and rumour goes back to the original Diablo game, where whispers of such a level became so prominent that Diablo 2 actually did get some semblance of a cow level. By combining a Wirt’s Leg and Tome of Town Portal in the Horadric Cube, thus creating a red portal, players could transport to a different dimension packed with Hell Bovines. The name might sound intense, but in actuality, the enemies are just cows standing on two legs and holding weapons in this ridiculous (and very funny) Easter egg. We can only hope that Diablo IV might get the Secret Cow Level treatment eventually – players are certainly working hard enough to try and find one, whether it’s there or not.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty John Wick Crossover

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC comes packed with a whole heap of new content and the new location of Dogtown, but the John Wick Easter egg is one of the funniest new additions to CD Projekt Red’s title. While players can find this one right away, it’s worth waiting until Johnny Silverhand is back for the full (albeit very fleeting) experience.

Players can find the Easter egg by heading to Sofia, the gun vendor, at a market in the EBM Petrochem Stadium in Dogtown. Once inside Sofia’s store, head to the right of the counter and follow the back wall, then turn right once more. There, players will stumble across an unlocked gun case with an attached plaque that reads: “For Mr. Wick.” Upon finding this, Johnny will appear above the crate for a brief moment to comment on the situation – which, given Keanu Reeves plays both Silverhand and John Wick, is a funny crossover for fans of the franchise.

Silent Hill 2 Dog Ending

2001 survival horror game Silent Hill 2 delves into some pretty heavy themes on top of all the fog, blood and gore – and, of course, the Dog Ending where the game reveals the whole thing was controlled by a Shiba Inu called Mira in a complete shift that’s hard enough to give you tonal whiplash.

In order to witness the Dog Ending easter egg, all three other normal endings must be completed, and the player must get the Dog Key which is located in a dog house across the street from Rosewater Park. Once the key has been obtained, the player can head to the third floor of the Lakeview Hotel to the Observation Room after watching the video tape – only then will Mira’s big reveal take place, with the Shiba Inu pressing buttons and pulling levers in all its glory.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s Cursed Agricultural Love Story

This one definitely leans more into ‘cursed’ territory – a shed at Guthrie Farm in The Heartlands of Red Dead Redemption 2 is home to a dead sheep sporting a pink bow (and a gold wedding ring), next to a dead man…with his pants down. I’m not going to spell it out for you fully, but there seems to be something very suss going on in New Hanover.

Assassin’s Creed 3’s Turkey Companion

Image: Messieur Soft Grunge on Steam / Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed 3 definitely leans into more serious territory, more often in comparison to Ezio’s adventures, but Ubisoft still managed to include a number of cheeky Easter eggs to lighten the mood. While playing as Connor Kenway, players can feed turkeys treats – but when inputting the iconic ‘Konami code’ (Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A) in the correct order, Connor’s newest turkey friend will sport an Assassin’s hood.

There’s so many more video game easter eggs out there, with Bethesda titles like Skyrim and Fallout: New Vegas also home to a metric tonne of references to other media (and skeletons in precarious and hilarious situations).

What’s your favourite video game easter egg? Let us know in the comments below.

Image: Konami