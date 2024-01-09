9 Of The Best Palworld Mods

What are the best Palworld mods? Palworld has been going gangbusters since its early access launch, and modders have been fast at work churning out more mods than you can poke a stick at. To date, there are almost 250 to choose from on NexusMods alone (although if you’re wondering, there are no Pokémon ones that live long on the modding site thanks to speedy DMCAing from Nintendo). To help you sort through them all, we’ve picked some of what we think are the best Palworld mods out there at the time of writing.

Whether you’re looking to streamline Palworld gameplay, give yourself a leg-up with tweaked settings, change up HUD settings, or improve the visuals, there’s a mod for that. We’ve rounded up some of the best Palworld mods available currently, as well as how to download and use them, to save you scrolling through NexusMods for the next century and get you back to catching Pals and exploring the world quicker.

How to download Palworld mods

Every Palworld mod comes with its own instructions on installation, but as a general rule, the majority require you to download the files and place them into Steam\steamapps\common\Palworld\Pal\Binaries\Win64\Mods for Steam, or C:\Users\”UserName”\AppData\Local\Pal\Saved\Config\WinGDK\Mods for Gamepass players. Some will require a bit more fiddling and involve modifying files or other steps, so be sure to read the instructions carefully. It’s worth noting that some Palworld mods may be more difficult (or untested) to use with Gamepass, although each individual one will outline what can and can’t be done.

The best Palworld mods

Carry Weight Increase

Remove Flying Stamina Cost

MapUnlocker

Steam Deck Essentials

All The Bases

Gameplay Tweaks

Enhanced Palworld Visuals

AlwaysFastTravel

The legally-distinct pocket creatures mod pack

Carry Weight Increase

Image: Vuxacha, NexusMods, Pocketpair

This Palworld mod has been downloaded over 53,000 times and is one of the top recommended mods for the game. Sick of being at carry weight capacity and then finding just what you need and having to decide what to turf out? Carry Weight Increase does exactly as it says on the box, with some items also reduced in weight so you can lug even more to your base after an adventure.

Remove Flying Stamina Cost

Image: Vuxacha, NexusMods, Pocketpair

When you’re mounted on a flying Pal, generally you’ll have to consider how much stamina your sky-soaring exploits will cost and plan to take breaks to recoup. While this is pretty standard survival game fare, Remove Flying Stamina Cost allows you to fly to your heart’s content without breaks – meaning you can access those hard to reach spots a whole lot easier and faster.

MapUnlocker

Image: W1ns, NexusMods, Pocketpair

As you explore Palworld, the fog of war that looms over the map slowly disappears to reveal the full world, but MapUnlocker takes a bit of the work out of it by (as it says in the name) unlocking the whole map from the get-go. This mod doesn’t activate fast-travel points, which still need to be explored in-game, but it also works in Steam multiplayer. It’s worth noting that while some users appear to have found a workaround to use this Palworld mod on Game Pass, it’s not yet been tested by the mod creator.

Steam Deck Essentials

Image: TheHyBred, NexusMods, Pocketpair

If you’re playing Palworld on a Steam Deck (or any other handheld such as a ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go), Steam Deck Essentials aims to improve performance, stability and consistency through a range of performance optimisation. This Palworld mod adds a cartoon-y artstyle (which removes some textures) to the game to improve performance on lower powered machines, enhances some post-processing effects, reduces stuttering and performance presets which allow you to reach higher framerates in the 40-50fps range.

All The Bases

Image: BaronKiko, NexusMods, Pocketpair

While generally, you can only have three-fast travel bases set up at once in Palworld, All The Bases increases the maximum bases per guild to 128 (the server maximum), allowing you to build your own bases while also working together in a guild. The modder warns that this mod hasn’t had much testing, and to make a backup before installing just in case. Despite this, it’s racked up over 20,000 downloads on NexusMods.

Gameplay Tweaks

Image: Pocketpair

Palworld mods allow you to customise your gameplay experience in almost any way you like, and Gameplay Tweaks is another tool in your arsenal that allows you to adjust stats, change the rare Pal respawn rate, health regeneration, and a whole tonne of other hidden settings. Once installed, you can edit any of the many different options available to tweak the gameplay just how you like it for a more streamlined experience.

Enhanced Palworld Visuals

Image: FrancisLouis, NexusMods, Pocketpair

It wouldn’t be a mod roundup without at least one to improve visuals in-game, and this Palworld mods roundup is no different. Enhanced Palworld Visuals disables a number of post-processing effects (and enables a couple), with “an optional increase in the internal resolution of the game.” Some of the disabled effects include lens flare, depth of field and fog, while the game is made to look a touch sharper to really make the visuals shine – probably not one to try if you’re in the handheld player category.

AlwaysFastTravel

Image: Yangff, NexusMods, Pocketpair

While a lot of the fun of survival games is being able to explore the vast map, if you’re in the camp of preferring to teleport at a moment’s notice, this Palworld mod is for you. AlwaysFastTravel allows you to teleport anywhere by pressing M to open the map (although you’ll still need to manually unlock locations, unless of course you have another mod for that). Movement speed is also increased in case you’d like to speedrun getting everywhere, as well.

The legally-distinct pocket creatures mod pack

Image: ToastedShoes, Pocketpair, NexusMods

Now we said there was no Pokémon mods for Palworld that remained on NexusMods for long, and the modders behind the legally-distinct pocket creatures mod pack can vouch for this, given they’re the folks behind the originally (and swiftly) DMCAd Pokémon mod that cropped up and then disappeared recently. While it’s not exactly a Palworld mod to improve your experience, per se, this mod is just a bit of fun, turning all the Pals into sometimes cursed, sometimes very sarcastic legally-distinct creations (Chikipi, for example, is now redesigned and renamed ‘Fat Cock’). The player is a red-and-white cap-wearing version of one of the creators (ToastedShoes), using mason jars to capture the critters. It’s extremely tongue-in-cheek, with our friends at Kotaku US noting the mod also includes a boss fight against Saul Goodman and a towering, walking DMCA takedown notice to boot.



There’s plenty more where these came from, of course, if you’re looking for Palworld mods to change things up or improve your gameplay experience. Have you tried any other Palworld mods? If so, let us know your favourites in the comments.

Image: Pocketpair