Report: 8% Of GDC Survey Respondents Say They’re Working On Switch 2

The latest GDC State of the Game Industry survey reveals a surprising data point — multiple respondents say they’re working on Switch 2 games. The survey asked over 3,000 developers, from indies to AAA, about their current projects and the hardware they’re working with.

Almost 250 respondents said they’re working on games for Nintendo’s still-unannounced Switch successor. That’s 8% of all survey respondents.

As spotted by VGC, a further 32% of GDC survey respondents said that the Switch 2 is of interest to them and their future projects. VGC also correctly notes that, due to the fact that Nintendo hasn’t announced its new hardware, many developers could well be working on Switch 2 devkits and simply chose not to mention it for fear of even tangentially breaking any NDAs. The survey is anonymous, of course, but Nintendo is notoriously litigious. Choosing the better-safe-than-sorry route and saying nothing, even when anonymity is guaranteed, is entirely understandable.

Nevertheless, Nintendo is expected to make an announcement regarding its Switch follow-up later this year. The wheel on the Switch 2 rumour mill is now turning so fast that it threatens to break free of its moorings and roll away. Rumours about the hardware have swirled since Gamescom last year when it was reported that Nintendo had shown off the hardware behind closed doors. Despite Nintendo’s increasingly strident denials that any Switch successor exists, evidence that it does exist continues to break containment. This survey is the latest example of this. Even Nintendo shares are riding high, in anticipation of a console it still says does not exist.

