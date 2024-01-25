Horizon: Forbidden West Will Land On PC Soon

Sony has revealed a release date for the PC version of Horizon Forbidden West Complete, along with a bunch of top-tech features for computers beefy enough to handle them. Come March 21, the epic action adventure will be available to play with unlocked framerates and DLSS 3 upscaling.

Good heavens, can you believe it’s been almost two years since Aloy’s second PlayStation outing was released? If time speeds up any more the Earth’s going to go cartwheeling off its axis and crash into three weeks ago. However, even the two-year gap before it crossed the aisle to the PC is a whole year-and-a-half faster than Horizon Zero Dawn made the leap, and further proof of Sony’s commitment to releasing enhanced versions of its console exclusives to the socialist dreamlands of the home computer.

PlayStation

According to information released by Sony, the PC edition of post-apocalyptic open world robo-dino fighting game Forbidden West not only comes with the Burning Shores expansion, but a suite of new technical backflips, and the whole thing is only $US60.

As well as unlocking the framerates, and presumably letting them wander wherever they want, this PC upgrade will have AMD’s FSR, Intel’s XeSS, and Nvidia’s DLSS 3, which all amount to letting the more advanced graphics cards use AI witchcraft to upscale a game to clearer, crisper resolutions or framerates, without knocking performance. There’s also support for NVIDIA DLAA, to make things even prettier.

This version of Forbidden West will play in ultra-widescreen, but also 32:9 super ultra-widescreen, and even 48:9 for Mr Richie-Pants and his three widescreen monitors. There’s also support for DualSense controllers and all their haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, but you’ll need to have it wired for any of that to function.

You know what I like best about this release announcement, though? There’s just one version of it to buy. Yeah, if you pre-order—which you absolutely shouldn’t, given the state in which Sony released The Last Of Us on PC—there are a couple of extra fripperies (a Blacktide Dye Outfit and Sharpshot Bow), and a similarly meaningless outfit and spear depending on whether you buy from Steam or Epic, but that’s it. There’s no $US90 version with an imaginary art book, nor a $US270 version that comes with an mp3 of Aloy burping, or whatever the hell else.

It looks all of the crisp in the new trailer, and it’s been long enough that I want to play the whole thing all over again. Just wait until it’s out to be sure it’s a solid port, though.