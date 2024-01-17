STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Finally Has A 2024 Release Date

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl finally has a concrete release date, after developer GSC Game World confirmed one final delay to push the shooter out of the previously-announced first quarter release window. The much-anticipated post-apocalyptic shooter is now set to launch on 5 September, 2024.

The Ukrainian developer confirmed the change via a post on X (formerly Twitter) where it explained the decision to push STALKER 2 back was due to feedback from playtesting at various events last year, where it received plenty of positive feedback on sticking true to a STALKER game, but also experienced a number of technical issues. “On the technical side of things — the game needs more time,” it said.

“Throughout the frankly challenging development process, we understood the time was of the team’s main essence,” the post reads. “Seeing the scope of polishing and understanding that we can’t push your patience too much, we were absolutely dedicated to releasing the game in Q1 2024, and we worked extra hard to meet the release window.”

“That, however, doesn’t change the fact that at the beginning of this year, we still witnessed the certain amount of technical imperfections that hold STALKER 2 below the expected standards for the final experience our fans are waiting for.”

“While there is absolutely no way to make another delay sound less dim, we decided to be clear about our reasons to postpone the game for the sake of yet another wave of polishing,” the post continues. “The preparation needs to be done so that the journey into the Zone goes smoothly and as planned.”

STALKER. 2 has been in the works since 2009, with launch dates set in the past for April 2022, December 2022, and 2023. The game was previously planned for a Q1 2024 release on PC and Xbox Series X|S, a change from another previous 2023 planned launch as noted on the official website and storefronts like Steam and Epic Games Store. GSC Game World was originally based in Kyiv, Ukraine, however since Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country, the studio has partially relocated to the Czech Republic, with some staff still working from Ukraine after a temporary pause.

STALKER 2 will now launch on 5 September, 2024, and will be available on Game Pass on Day One.

Image: GSC Game World