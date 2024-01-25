The Last Of Us Season 2 Crew Unites… But Where’s Pedro?!

The Last Of Us season two begins filming in just a few days, meaning the cast are now joining the crew, arriving in Canada for what you have to assume will be a pretty grueling few weeks. To celebrate the moment, a photo was taken of some of the cast and crew, including Bella Ramsey, Isabela Merced and Young Mazino. And…and…no Pedro. Where’s Daddy Pedro?

The photo was taken at a Vancouver Afghani restaurant, Zarak. Alongside the three actors are director Craig Mazin, and producers Jacqueline Lesko and Cecil O’Connor, joined by the restaurant’s owners, and everyone just looks delighted. But should they be? SHOULD THEY? Where’s Joel?!

Look, there are a thousand reasons why Pedro Pascal might not be here for the happy, smiley pre-film moment, posted to Instagram by Zarak Vancouver. Here are just some of them:

He was in the restroom, accidentally caught himself in the mirror, and was understandably stuck there for a while.

His arm injury needed a last-minute check by the doctor, who for some reason needed him to strip off entirely.

He forgot he was in the show again.

He accidentally went to the Mandalorian set.

Golfing.

Maybe he didn’t make it to the end of the meal?

Either way, if you know, you know.

It’s probably worth noting the photo also doesn’t feature season two stars Kaitlyn Dever (Abby), Gabriel Luna (Tommy) and Rutina Wesley (Maria).

According to Craig Mazin, the restaurant has “next level” cake, made by the owners’ mom, and the best Old Fashioned he’s had in Canada.

The photo means they’re starting off filming in Vancouver this year, the favorite Canadian spot for making TV shows, partly thanks to tax breaks, partly because it’s an area that can offer just about every terrain type you could ever hope for. Season one took them all over Alberta, from Calgary to Edmonton to High River, with a brief moment in Kansas City, Missouri. Season 2 will also apparently be taped in British Columbia, taking full advantage of the post-apocalyptic wastelands north of the U.S. border.