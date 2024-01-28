This Week In Games Australia: JRPGs, Anime Adventures, And Suicide Squad

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at everything you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

After a somewhat quieter start to the year in January peppered with a few big releases, it looks like we’re hitting the ground running as we head into February with some pretty major launches this week, including Persona 3 Reload, Granblue Fantasy: Relink and Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (which launches on 2 February, but will enter Early Access on 30 January). It’s a decidedly anime-focused week for launches with One Punch Man: World and fighting game Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash jumping onto the scene as well.

There’s also some fun indie titles launching across a range of genres, from I commissioned some stickmen to Ten Floors To The Roof. If you’ve been looking for a whole heap of new releases to sink your teeth into as we fully settle into 2024, this week has you covered.

If you’d like even more release dates, don’t forget to check out our 2024 Australian and New Zealand games page! I’m keeping track of all the locally produced games launching in 2024 and updating often, so make sure you bookmark it.

Without further ado, here’s what you’ll be playing this week.

January 29

Never Mourn (PC)

January 31

One Punch Man: World (PC, Mobile)

February 1

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PS5, PS4, PC)

Purrfectly Hidden Cats – Kittenbay (PC)

February 2

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash (PC, XBO, XSX, PS4, PS5, NS)

Persona 3 Reload (PC, PS4, PS5, XBO, XSX)

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PC, PS5, XSX)

Project Downfall (NS, XBO, XSX)

Console release

Ten Floors To The Roof (PC)

I commissioned some stickmen (PC)

February 3

Legendary Hoplite (PC)

Oddment (PC)

Image: Atlus