EA Cancels Respawn Star Wars Shooter Amid Mass Layoff

Respawn’s unnamed Star Wars first-person shooter, first confirmed by EA in January 2022, has reportedly been canceled as the publisher pulls back on licensed games amid a large round of layoffs.

On February 28, IGN reported that Respawn’s still-in-development Star Wars FPS had been canceled. The news was shared via a memo to staff from EA’s entertainment president Laura Miele.

“It’s always hard to walk away from a project, and this decision is not a reflection of the team’s talent, tenacity, or passion they have for the game,” wrote Miele. “Giving fans the next installments of the iconic franchises they want is the definition of blockbuster storytelling and the right place to focus.”

According to IGN, the team working on this now-cancelled Star Wars game will be moved to other projects including Apex Legends, Iron Man, Black Panther, and a third installment in the popular third-person action series, Star Wars: Jedi.

Kotaku has contacted EA for more information about the canceled game.

This news comes as EA confirmed more cuts were happening at the publisher. Earlier today, EA announced it was laying off around 670 people. Wilson’s email told employees the layoff process will be “largely completed by early next quarter.” This round of layoffs at EA is part of previously reported cuts at Codemasters and Glue Mobile.

A note to employees from CEO Andrew Wilson said this is part of a larger plan at EA to pivot away from licensed IP, which the publisher doesn’t believe will be successful in the “changing industry.” It was previously reported by GameIndustry.biz that this led to at least one game being canceled, which appears to have been Respawn’s Star Wars FPS. This may be the same Mandalorian-themed action game that was reported earlier this month.