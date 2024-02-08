GTA 6 Trailer Painstakingly Recreated In IRL Miami

Since its release in late 2023, the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer has become one of the biggest, most-watched video game ads in history. And now, a YouTuber has recreated scenes from the trailer in Miami (the game is set in a fictitious version of the Florida city) to create one of the most impressive side-by-side comparisons I’ve seen.

In December 2023, following a leak, Rockstar Games released the highly-anticipated trailer for GTA 6. Its impressive visuals combined with the decade-long wait for even a crumb of new game news helped it skyrocket up the charts, setting records along the way, and helping the deceased Tom Petty do the same. Since then, fans have been left with nothing else to do but endlessly watch the trailer and dig into every detail they can. Someone even figured out what SPF level an NPC’s sunscreen was using science. Now, a YouTuber has flown all the way to Miami—the real-life inspiration behind GTA 6’s Vice City—to recreate the popular trailer.

As spotted by PCGamer, in a recently uploaded video, French YouTuber CyrilMP4 and some friends hopped on a plane and traveled to Miami, Florida to walk the streets of the real-life Vice City. He recreated moments from the announcement trailer while exploring the city and pointing out the landmarks and areas seen in both the new GTA 6 trailer and the original GTA Vice City.

The most impressive part of this whole trip and production was when CyrilMP4 edited together some of the recreated scenes and placed them side-by-side with the GTA 6 trailer.

It’s here that you can see not only how good CyrilMP4 is at matching shots, but also how close Rockstar has gotten to perfectly recreating a real-world location with this latest virtual city. Compare it to San Andreas or even Liberty City in GTA IV and it’s clear this is a massive leap forward in matching as many details as possible. The video includes tags explaining when something is real and when it’s the game and sometimes, and I needed those tags to actually tell the difference. Wow.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025. There are currently no official plans for a PC port. But, it’ll likely show up there… eventually.

