Judas State Of Play Trailer Takes Bioshock To Space

Judas, the upcoming first-person shooter from BioShock creator Ken Levine’s Ghost Story Games, got a new trailer today during the State of Play showcase, and it’s looking a whole lot like a mainline BioShock title, dystopian setting and all.

With the tagline, “Will you fix what you broke? Or leave it all to burn,” the new Judas trailer sets the stage for a narrative-heavy tale that takes place in the spacefaring city of the Mayflower – which is giving big Rapture in space vibes with Bioshock‘s art deco stylings crossed with futuristic touches – where the citizens are always watching each other for the tiniest slight. Playing as the “mysterious and troubled” Judas in question on a disintegrating starship, you’re tasked with making (or breaking) alliances with your enemies.

The slick new Judas trailer showcases the world of the Mayflower, filled with model citizens ready to backstab you at any given moment with fanatical levels of loyalty, as well as glimpses at gameplay that feature some very BioShock-esque combat that sees the player while wielding guns in one hand and devastating powers in the other to take down both humans and machines alike.

Judas clearly has Ken Levine’s BioShock DNA coursing through its veins at the very core, and it’s looking great from the brief trailer (which runs just under two minutes long). An accompanying post on the official PlayStation blog, penned by Levine, explains that the studio “wanted to craft an experience where these decisions and how the story unfolds is up to you. Because you, as Judas, are the driver of every event in a story with a new cast of characters to get to know — and change — in ways you haven’t experienced before in our games.”

The Judas trailer only notes that the game is in development and will be coming to PlayStation 5 with no concrete release window, but it’s also set to release on PC and Xbox when it launches.

Image: Ghost Story Games