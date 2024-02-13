Levi’s Gundam SEED Collaboration Is Here, Take All My Money

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Levi’s has dropped another collaboration range, this time with iconic Japanese military sci-fi franchise Gundam. It’s safe to say the mecha drip is out of this world.

Mankind’s dream, mankind’s desire, and mankind’s destiny might be to be the strongest, to go farthest, and to climb the highest – but it’s also to dress in shit hot outfits, and Levi’s is bringing the goods.

The 12-piece futuristic Levi’s x Gundam SEED collection features a printed Canadian tuxedo, hoodies and tees, and a range of accessories. The accessories include a Gundam SEED harness bag that I’d describe as eshay, but make it kinda nerdy (as they should). If I had to pick a personal favourite from the collab, I’d be going for the technical anorak and cargo pants for that techwear adjacent look.

If you’re wondering exactly what the graphics might feature given the sheer size of the Gundam universe, you can expect to see GAT-X105 Strike Gundam, GAT-X303 Aegis Gundam, Freedom Gundam, and plenty more.

Speaking on the design process behind the Levi’s x Gundam SEED collection, the brand said the collaboration was created “with an eye towards its overarching thematic battles and the imaginative science fiction of the Gundam universe.” According to Levi’s, a number of the pieces have a “unique utility element” as a nod to Gundam’s “visions of the future.”

We’ve rounded up the best pieces from the Levi’s x Gundam SEED collection here:

Black Strike Technical Anorak

Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks

Black Strike Cargo Pants

Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks

Gundam SEED Hoodie

Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks

Relaxed Trucker Jacket

Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks

’93 501 Jeans

Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks

Gundam SEED Boxy Tee

Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks

The Levi’s x Gundam SEED collection comes after the massive Japanese premiere of Mobile Suit Gundam: SEED FREEDOM movie in January. While there doesn’t seem to be much in the way of news about a global premiere, Aussie cinemas seem to have the release date set for 14 March, 2024. It’s been a big couple of years for the franchise with the movie and the success of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, so it’s the perfect time for Levi’s to be getting in on the mobile suit action.

Luckily for Gundam SEED fans in Australia, the collection is available online and in selected stores now. It is worth noting that at the time of writing, only nine of the twelve pieces in the collaboration are available on our shores.

If you’re keen, we’d get in quick – if it’s anything like previous Levi’s collabs such as the Princess Mononoke collection, it’s bound to sell out fast.

Image: Levi’s / Bandai Namco Filmworks / Kotaku Australia