Like A Dragon’s Latest Fashion Collab Takes To The Streets

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth launched earlier this year to critical acclaim and sales records the series hasn’t seen before, so suffice to say, it’s kind of a big deal. The Like A Dragon games have become a renowned series over the years for a number of things: an incredible attention to detail, great cinematography, exploration of themes like masculinity and poverty, and more. But one of the series more underrated hallmarks is its sense of style. Even the team at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio embody the cutting-edge of style as much as the series’ drippiest characters. Knowing all of this means Like A Dragon’s upcoming crossover with the streetwear brand, Anti Social Social Club, makes a lot of sense.

The games industry’s fashion game can be fabulously drab, but some brands and collabs have worked really hard over the past few years to make inroads on this issue. Whether it’s more casual offerings from the likes of places like Fangamer or luxury brands tackling Elden Ring, there’s more ways than ever to honor your favorite game and look fine as fuck. Please, put the printed tees and blazer away (or throw it on a fire).

Like A Dragon and ASSC’s collaboration, which is going live at 8 a.m. PST on March 2, feels like a healthy middle place that’ll run you slightly more than average, but is unlikely to break the bank unless you cop the whole collection. Though it’s not entirely my bag and I’m not the biggest fan of the limited colors on offer, ASSC’s house style (understated logo/image on the front, with a bigger eye-catching design on the back) is at least put to good use here, using iconography from the series like Kasuga’s back tattoo to good effect. Other parts of the collaboration feature the likenesses of the game’s cast, like Kiryu and the rest of the party members, but my favorite—Kasuga’s Hawaiian button-up—borrows a look more or less directly from the game with some tweaks.

If you’re looking for a modest step up in your video game fashion and love these dudes trying to make the world a better place a roundhouse kick at a time, this collab might be a decent place to start.

Like A Dragon x ASSC Bandana

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Gray Logo Pullover Hoodie (Front)



Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Gray Logo Pullover Hoodie (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Logo T-Shirt (Front)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Logo T-Shirt (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Cap (Front)



Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Cap (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Cap (Right Side)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Cap (Left Side)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Kasuga Pullover Hoodie (Front)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Kasuga Pullover Hoodie (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Green Kasuga T-Shirt (Front)



Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Green Kasuga T-Shirt (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Kasuga Hawaiian Shirt (Front)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Kasuga Hawaiian Shirt (Pocket)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Kasuga Hawaiian Shirt (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Long-Sleeved Shirt With Back Tattoo (Front)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Long-Sleeved Shirt With Back Tattoo (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Pink Long-Sleeved Shirt With Back Tattoo (Front)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Pink Long-Sleeved Shirt With Back Tattoo (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Pullover Hoodie With Back Tattoo (Front)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Pullover Hoodie With Back Tattoo (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Pullover Hoodie With Party (Front)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black Pullover Hoodie With Party (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black T-Shirt With Party (Front)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

Like A Dragon x ASSC Black T-Shirt With Party (Back)

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA / Anti Social Social Club

So what do you think? Is the Like A Dragon x Anti Social Social Club collab the video game fashion crossover that’ll have you rethinking how you dress, or are you not a fan?

I’m becoming a hat guy myself, so that’s almost definitely a pick-up. I’m also in the market for a gray hoodie myself, and have been told on numerous occasions that I could rock a pink sweater, so I’m eyeing those ahead of the drop on March 2. What are y’all picking up?