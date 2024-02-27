Pokémon Presents: All The Trailers From Today’s Showcase

We’ve been waiting patiently for the latest instalment of Pokémon Presents, Nintendo’s check-in on everything fans can expect from one of its biggest franchises. This latest showcase did not disappoint, announcing a major new title set for release in 2025 — Pokémon Legends: Z-A. That 2025 release window is very interesting, considering the recent rumours about Nintendo Switch 2 hardware being bumped to March next year. Regardless, Legends fans are eating incredibly well today. You did it, Legends army, you convinced Nintendo to make another one and you are allowed to be incredibly righteous and smug about it today.

Elsewhere, there was the new Pokémon Trading Card Game Mobile, which looks to take a run at Marvel Snap. Also in the mix: updates on satellite titles like Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Unite, along with a look at where Pokémon GO is headed next. Finally, there’s also a look at what’s coming up for Pokémon Masters on TV for the anime heads.

Have you gotten tired of me saying the word Pokémon yet? I have to copy and paste it each time because of the little accent on the e.

Below, you’ll find all the trailers from today’s showcase, as well as the full Pokémon Presents briefing itself. What did you enjoy seeing most? Let us know in the comments.

The Whole Show

Pokémon GO x Pokémon Horizons: The Series

Pokémon Masters EX 4.5 Year Celebration

Pokémon Café Remix

Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket

Pokémon Day 2024