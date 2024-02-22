Pokémon Presents: When To Watch In Australia

The Pokémon Company has announced a new Pokémon Presents showcase for next week, with “exciting” news to come. The digital presentation is being held on Tuesday, 27 February (28 February for a majority of Australia) in celebration of Pokémon Day 2024, and will cover “the latest news and updates from the world of Pokémon.”

Pokémon Presents 2024 Predictions

It’s not quite clear just yet what exactly fans can expect from this Pokémon Presents, but it’s likely we’ll hear updates on Pokémon GO, Pokémon Sleep and Pokémon Unite at the very least. Given Scarlet and Violet released in 2022, it’s unlikely that we’re in for any major announcements on the next generation, however it’s possible that there might be a remake in the works.

Keen-eyed fans spotted a possible nod to Pokémon Gold & Silver getting a look-in during the presentation thanks to a short YouTube video posted to the official channel, which appears to link to the game when viewing through the mobile app. Given Gold & Silver celebrate their 25th anniversary since the original Japanese release this year, it would make sense for a remake to possibly crop up sooner than later. However, it’s also just as likely that the games will get a brief mention in recognition of their anniversary, so we’ll have to wait and see.

When is the 2024 Pokémon Presents?

The 2024 Pokémon Presents is being held on Wednesday, 28 February for those tuning in from the majority of Australia (late 27 February for some states).

Where can I watch the next Pokémon Presents?

You can catch the next Pokémon Presents on the official Pokémon YouTube channel once it goes live next week.

Pokémon Presents Australian and New Zealand start times

ACT, NSW, VIC, TAS

1:00 AM AEDT

Wednesday, February 28

QLD

12:00 AM AEST

Wednesday, February 28

SA

12:30 AM ACDT

Wednesday, February 28

NT

11:30 PM ACST

Tuesday, February 27

WA

10:00 PM AWST

Tuesday, February 27

NZ

3:00 AM NZDT

Wednesday, February 28

Image: The Pokémon Company