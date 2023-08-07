Pokémon Presents Returns Tomorrow Night, So Don’t Be A Snorlax And Stay Up

Pokémon Presents, the quarterly Direct-style check-in with all things Pokémon, is scheduled for tomorrow night in Australia. Though Nintendo has remained tightlipped on what fans can expect to see during the show, it has said that the broadcast will run for around 35 minutes. Nintendo dropped the news late last week via the official Pokémon Twitter account.

It seems safe to assume that updates on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet‘s forthcoming DLC are a good shout. We’d also expect to see another trailer for Detective Pikachu Returns. Nintendo does not have a major Q4 Pokémon release slated at this time, so perhaps it’ll have something up its sleeve for October or November. Rumours have abounded lately about Nintendo’s Gen 8 plans, but there is so far nothing to suggest it has anything to talk about just yet. Could that mean a pivot to another spinoff series? Is Pokémon Legends: Arceus about to get a sequel? We’ll all find out tomorrow night.

But when can you actually see the Pokémon Presents direct in Australia and New Zealand? See below for times in your neck of the woods.

When To See Pokémon Presents In Australia And New Zealand

The show begins at a curiously early 6:00 AM PDT in the US. This means a late-evening show for viewers in Australia and an after-midnight kick-off for our friends in New Zealand. I know you’re all still excited about getting your numbers up in Pokémon Sleep, but you’ll want to avoid being a Snorlax on this occasion (or catch it on VOD in the morning if you want, I’m not your dad).

The show will stream live via the official Pokémon YouTube channel, and the VOD will appear there after the show concludes.

ACT, NSW, QLD, TAS, VIC

11:00 PM AEST

Tuesday, August 8

NT, SA

10:30 PM ACST

Tuesday, August 8

WA

9:00 PM AWST

Tuesday, August 8

NZ

1:00 AM NZST

Wednesday, August 9