What Do You Think Xbox Is Going To Announce On Friday?

As we know, Xbox is set to drop an episode of its official podcast tomorrow that will detail changes it is making to its future business strategy. Its still unclear exactly what Xbox plans to announce, but there is plenty of rumour, speculation and educated guesses flying around social media.

The decision to re-examine its business priorities appears to have sprung from several major stumbles for Xbox. Game Pass subs appear to have hit a ceiling. Starfield failed to set the world on fire the way it had hoped. Hardware sales have been slow compared to the competing PlayStation 5. Its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, an opportunistic lunge almost certainly made in hopes of securing Call of Duty as an exclusive, was dented by bargaining with regulators. And all the while, its parent company must be wondering why it can’t turn things around and get back to the winning ways of the Xbox 360 era. Something has to change, and now, it is.

With a day to go, I’d like to hear from you. I have my own theory — Xbox will continue to ship consoles, but they will be a lesser priority in an expansive, Game Pass-driven, platform-agnostic approach to first-party publishing — but I’d like to hear yours. Are you thinking the same way I am? Do you have a wildly different idea? Do you think Xbox is reading the economic writing on the wall and reacting appropriately, or should it stay the course? Here’s your chance to sound off. Maybe we reconvene tomorrow and talk about how we feel about whatever strategy Xbox decides to announce, as well.