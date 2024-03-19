Aldi’s Selling A Giant TV For Dirt Cheap This Weekend

A PSA for my fellow cheapskates: if you’re in the market for a comically large TV that won’t break the bank, the Aldi Special Buys catalogue will have you covered this weekend.

As part of its regular Special Buys catalogue that kicks off this weekend, Aldi is bringing back its popular 75″ 4K Ultra HD webOS Smart TV for the low, low price of $849 AUD. This deal is actually $50 cheaper than the last time Aldi wheeled this particular model out at $899.

As with most of Aldi’s Special Buys, you’re not exactly getting a big box name brand. You are getting a perfectly serviceable panel in, as previously noted, an amusingly large size. It comes with all the basic features you’d expect of a cheap panel like this — three HDMI ports, two USB ports, optical, LAN, wifi, and audio and antenna jacks. It does indeed output full 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160), but does not appear to support either HDR colour or refresh rates above 60Hz. Honestly, for $850, it’s hard to be upset about that.

Also included in the Aldi Special Buys catalogue this weekend are a JBL 5.0 Soundbar, a Phillips Compact Party Speaker, and even a smaller 40″ TV for $300, just in case you wanted something cheaper or smaller than the 75″.

As any Aldi Special Buys veteran will know, these deals are on a first-come, first-served basis. If you want one, you should be prepared to show up early and form an orderly queue. The doors-open rush of a Special Buys spree has to be seen to be believed.

Good luck, deals hunters. You can check out the full Aldi Special Buys catalogue here.