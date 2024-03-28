Capcom Asks Players If They Want Dragon’s Dogma 2 DLC

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has only been out for a week but Capcom is already considering the possibility of adding content to the game in the future. The action-RPG has been met with widespread critical acclaim (and, yes, no shortage of player grievances), and it looks like the game’s publisher may want to keep the friction-heavy fantasy adventures rolling. In a user survey, Capcom is checking on player interest in potential DLC for the game.

The survey, first spotted by VGC, asks players several questions about their experience with Dragon’s Dogma 2, ranging from what platform they play on to what they liked in the game. One question asks players if they would be interested in buying DLC for the game “if additional contents were to be released.” The options are “yes,” “no,” and “it depends on the price.” If you select that last option, a follow-up asks you how much you would be willing to pay for future DLC, with potential answers ranging from $US10 to more than $US50. 2012’s Dragon’s Dogma did receive additional content in the form of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, an expanded version of the game that added more weapons, armor, and a new dungeon, so there is precedent for games in the series to receive some form of post-release content.

Still fresh off the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom has not announced official plans for DLC, but the survey shows that the company is considering it. Reviews for the game have been mostly positive, highlighting the game’s mechanical and narrative depth which offers meaningful friction against the player. That friction has generated quite a bit of discourse, however, with many players finding systems like the limited fast-travel and the pawn-infecting virus Dragonsplague too unfriendly. In addition, players have also left negative Steam reviews for the game due to the inclusion of microtransactions, though many players have pointed out that the game’s design and economy do not force you into these unnecessary purchases.

Players can fill out the user survey until April 21, and those who fill it out can download a free wallpaper. Personally, I’m just hoping for more footage of real meat being cooked.