Cheech, Chong Coming To Call Of Duty On April 20 (Its A Weed Joke You See)

Cheech and Chong, the comedy pair famous for their albums and movies from the 1970s and ‘80s, will be added to Call of Duty as part of the upcoming Season 3.

An iconic stoner duo, Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin don’t seem like the kind of guys who would grab M4s and shoot people. The two created films and comedy routines focused on hippies, free love, drugs, and counterculture ideas. But the Activision machine demands more and so in they go, with the publisher confirming in a new blog post that the duo are heading to Call of Duty Warzone, Warzone Mobile, and Modern Warfare 3 sometime next month.

While we don’t yet know officially when the duo will be playable in Call of Duty’s various multiplayer offerings, other weed-inspired cosmetics and a “Blaze It Up” event seem to point toward Cheech and Chong arriving on or around April 20, aka 4/20.

Here’s how Activision, a very large and not-at-all hippie-like corporation, describes the two and the new cosmetic pack in the lengthy blog post:

Forged in the counterculture revolution, yet armed with drive and creative power, Tommy Chong and Cheech Marin turned cultural friction into comedic success. Facing systemic barriers with humor and cannabis, the duo exploited adversity to bring underground voices into the mainstream. Chong’s ingenuity and Marin’s heritage primed them for fame, while their comedic chemistry made them icons. Their albums and films exposed injustice with subversive joy, pioneering stoner comedy and becoming symbols of irreverent truth.

I know some will get a kick out of this, giggle about all the weed content, and not think much more about it all, and that’s fine. But I just keep getting sadder and sadder as I watch all of pop culture and entertainment slowly consume itself and we get closer and closer to a future where everything is one big grey blob owned by WarnerBros Disney Fox Universal Monsanto Sony Tencent Apple Microsoft.

Sure, it’s silly that I can watch Ariana Grande fight Goku and Michael Myers in Fortnite. But watching all art get chopped up and chucked into the never-ending maw that is the metaverse makes me really sad, man. I miss when stuff was distinct and unique.

Season 3 of Call of Duty Warzone, Warzone Mobile, and Modern Warfare III starts April 3 on all platforms.