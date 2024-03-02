Every FF7 Rebirth Town Ranked By Vibes, From Rancid To Immaculate

There’s a whole lotta world out there to see. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth reimagines the map of the original 1997 game on a massive scale, breathing new life into iconic locations. While the world itself has plenty to offer, the real highlight of the journey is the towns, with each one given thoughtful care and detail. In other words, Rebirth’s towns now have some extra strong vibes, and that’s left us to ponder—where would you want to live in the world of Final Fantasy 7? Here’s our ranked rundown of all the cities featured in Rebirth.

10. The Dustbowl

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

This is where hope goes to die. The Dustbowl is an absolutely wretched place ruled by a criminal overlord with a flamboyant streak. That likely means you’d be walking on eggshells by simply existing there. That’s not to mention the severe lack of housing, scarcity of water, and nowhere good to grow crops. Still, if post-apocalyptic raider camp vibes are your bag, you might be able to squeeze some fun out of the town—if you can manage not to get jumped or scammed.

9. Corel

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

A city forgotten by time, this once-thriving mining town has been left to rot away in obscurity. There’s clearly a lot of bad blood and history that has come to define the town, which makes the general feeling that of dismal depression. You’d have a roof over your head, but that’s about it in Corel.

8. Nibelheim

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Sure, it’s a picturesque little mountain town with lots of potential for hiking, but there’s just something off about the whole place. Maybe it’s the dozens of weird guys in robes, maybe it’s the fact that no one has lived there for more than a few months. Something real bad happened here, and because of that it’s hard to feel at peace in Nibelheim, especially with that creepy abandoned mansion just up the hill. If you looked that place up on one of those “Was there a murder here?” websites, you’d probably get a dozen hits.

7. Junon

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

A glittering jewel by the ocean, this massive military city is built vertically into a cliff face. The atmosphere of Junon is extremely gung-ho for Shinra making the world a better place. That’s all fine and dandy until you travel to Under Junon, the slums crammed into the upper city’s shadow. The people there are tough, and the community you’d be a part of would make sure that you’re always provided for. But you’d have to get used to never seeing the sunlight again.

6. The Crow’s Nest

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

The Crow’s Nest isn’t exactly a town, but more of a gathering place for those resistant to Shinra. Still, even with that in mind, it seems like a surprisingly chill place to hang out. There’s a cute little meeting hall, some nice-looking food stands, and groups of friendly rebels smoking hookah. I’m not sure how much the people that live here actually get done, but hey, at least you’ve got nature and good vibes.

5. Gold Saucer

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

A monument to Shinra’s vanity and all of the wondrous possibilities of Mako energy. Much like the Vegas Strip, Gold Saucer is a place you’d want to visit but not live there full-time. All the glitz and glamor, arcades, and Chocobo races can keep you distracted for days, even weeks on end. The sheer opulence of it all is enough to make you totally forget how the planet is dying to keep all these lights and machines on.

4. Kalm

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

This lovely little city is the kind of place you’d want to grow old in: from the charming stone houses and bridges, to the numerouscafes and restaurants that dot its streets. It may not be the most exciting of locales, but it’s undeniably, well, calm. The only real problem is that you live just a few minutes from Midgar and Shinra’s watchful eye.

3. Cosmo Canyon

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

You’d probably visit Cosmo Canyon in your early twenties during a journey of self discovery, when you traveled the world to find your purpose. It’s a special place that you’ll never forget, but unless you’re into all that Planetology stuff you probably wouldn’t want to live there. It’s got astoundingly gorgeous views and some great food, so you’ll likely find yourself going back again during your mid-life crisis.

2. Costa Del Sol

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

A tropical paradise in every sense of the word, there’s always something happening in Costa Del Sol, from the adorable market filled with unique foods and fruits, to the sandy beaches packed with tourists. You’ll never run out of things to do, or get tired of the view. Just don’t mind the bloodthirsty beasts that live a few miles to the west.

1. Gongaga

Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

Gongaga was basically just two buildings in the original FF7, but in Rebirth it’s the absolute number-one place you’d want to live. The adorable little village is tucked away in the jungle, far from all the hubbub of the rest of the world. The people that live in Gongaga are warm and community-focused, and live entirely off the land. This is the kind of place where you’d have a potluck at the tavern every week, and think how much you love your life.

What’s your favorite Final Fantasy VII spot? Do you love the hustle and bustle of Midgar more than any of the Rebirth locales, or are you hankering to see Icicle Inn? Let us know in the comments.