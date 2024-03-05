kot-headerlogo-01 A U

Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In March

David Smith Avatar
David Smith
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for March is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in March and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 6/3/2024: Updated to include the wave of March titles. — David.

game pass july
Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass in March

Arriving

March 5

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun

March 7

PAW Patrol World

March 12

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

March 13

Control: Ultimate Edition

March 14

No More Heroes 3

March 19

Lightyear: Frontier (Preview, Series X|S Only)

MLB The Show 24

March 28

Diablo IV

Departing

March 15

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Shredders

game pass july
Image: Xbox

PC Game Pass in March

Arriving

March 5

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun

March 7

PAW Patrol World

March 12

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

March 13

Control: Ultimate Edition

March 14

No More Heroes 3

March 19

Lightyear: Frontier (Preview)

March 28

Diablo IV

Departing

March 15

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Shredders

game pass july
Image: Xbox

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in March

Arriving

March 5

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun

March 7

PAW Patrol World

March 12

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

March 13

Control: Ultimate Edition

March 14

No More Heroes 3

March 19

Lightyear: Frontier (Preview)

MLB The Show 24

Departing

March 15

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Shredders

Xbox Game Pass Core in March

The following title are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:

  • Among Us
  • Astroneer
  • Celeste
  • Chivalry 2
  • Dead Cells
  • Descenders
  • Dishonored 2
  • DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
  • Fable Anniversary
  • Fallout 4
  • Fallout 76
  • Firewatch
  • Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
  • Gang Beasts
  • Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Grounded
  • Halo 5: Guardians
  • Halo Wars 2
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
  • Human Fall Flat
  • INSIDE
  • LIMBO
  • Ori & the Will of the Wisps
  • Overcooked! 2
  • Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
  • Powerwash Simulator
  • Psychonauts 2
  • Slay the Spire
  • Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
  • Stardew Valley
  • State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
  • Superliminal
  • The Elder Scrolls Online
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
  • Totally Reliable Delivery Service
  • Unpacking
  • Vampire Survivors

On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.

Image: Remedy, Blizzard, Games Workshop, Xbox, Kotaku Australia

