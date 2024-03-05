Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In March

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for March is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in March and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Updated 6/3/2024: Updated to include the wave of March titles. — David.

Xbox Game Pass in March

Arriving

March 5

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun

March 7

PAW Patrol World

March 12

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

March 13

Control: Ultimate Edition

March 14

No More Heroes 3

March 19

Lightyear: Frontier (Preview, Series X|S Only)

MLB The Show 24

March 28

Diablo IV

Departing

March 15

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Shredders

PC Game Pass in March

Arriving

March 5

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun

March 7

PAW Patrol World

March 12

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

March 13

Control: Ultimate Edition

March 14

No More Heroes 3

March 19

Lightyear: Frontier (Preview)

March 28

Diablo IV

Departing

March 15

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Shredders

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in March

Arriving

March 5

Warhammer 40K: Boltgun

March 7

PAW Patrol World

March 12

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

March 13

Control: Ultimate Edition

March 14

No More Heroes 3

March 19

Lightyear: Frontier (Preview)

MLB The Show 24

Departing

March 15

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered

Shredders

Xbox Game Pass Core in March

The following title are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:

Among Us

Astroneer

Celeste

Chivalry 2

Dead Cells

Descenders

Dishonored 2

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Firewatch

Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition

Gang Beasts

Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition

Golf with your Friends

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

INSIDE

LIMBO

Ori & the Will of the Wisps

Overcooked! 2

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Powerwash Simulator

Psychonauts 2

Slay the Spire

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Stardew Valley

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Superliminal

The Elder Scrolls Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Unpacking

Vampire Survivors

