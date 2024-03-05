Everything Coming And Going On Xbox Game Pass In March

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass for March is starting to fill out. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in March and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Updated 6/3/2024: Updated to include the wave of March titles. — David.
Xbox Game Pass in March
Arriving
March 5
Warhammer 40K: Boltgun
March 7
PAW Patrol World
March 12
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
March 13
Control: Ultimate Edition
March 14
No More Heroes 3
March 19
Lightyear: Frontier (Preview, Series X|S Only)
MLB The Show 24
March 28
Diablo IV
Departing
March 15
Hardspace: Shipbreaker
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
Shredders
PC Game Pass in March
Arriving
March 5
Warhammer 40K: Boltgun
March 7
PAW Patrol World
March 12
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
March 13
Control: Ultimate Edition
March 14
No More Heroes 3
March 19
Lightyear: Frontier (Preview)
March 28
Diablo IV
Departing
March 15
Hardspace: Shipbreaker
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
Shredders
Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in March
Arriving
March 5
Warhammer 40K: Boltgun
March 7
PAW Patrol World
March 12
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
March 13
Control: Ultimate Edition
March 14
No More Heroes 3
March 19
Lightyear: Frontier (Preview)
MLB The Show 24
Departing
March 15
Hardspace: Shipbreaker
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered
Shredders
Xbox Game Pass Core in March
The following title are available with a Game Pass Core subscription:
- Among Us
- Astroneer
- Celeste
- Chivalry 2
- Dead Cells
- Descenders
- Dishonored 2
- DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
- Fable Anniversary
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Firewatch
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
- Gang Beasts
- Gears 5 Game of the Year Edition
- Golf with your Friends
- Grounded
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
- Human Fall Flat
- INSIDE
- LIMBO
- Ori & the Will of the Wisps
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Powerwash Simulator
- Psychonauts 2
- Slay the Spire
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Stardew Valley
- State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
- Superliminal
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Unpacking
- Vampire Survivors
On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here. Need to renew your sub? You can do that here.
Image: Remedy, Blizzard, Games Workshop, Xbox, Kotaku Australia
The Cheapest NBN 1000 Plans
Looking to bump up your internet connection and save a few bucks? Here are the cheapest plans available.
Leave a Reply