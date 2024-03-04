Kotaku Readers Pick The Best Final Fantasy For Newcomers

With the recent release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth once again putting the spotlight on the long-running series of RPGs, there are more newcomers to the franchise than maybe ever before. But Rebirth, being a direct continuation of 2020’s Remake and a kind of metatextual commentary on the original FF7, isn’t really a great entry point for people who have never played a Final Fantasy game. Which led us to ask you, dear readers, what you think the best Final Fantasy game for newcomers actually is. Predictably, fans of almost every single entry made the case for why even the most overlooked Final Fantasy games could make for the best introduction. However, some entries got more love than others, and a handful of clear favorites rose above the rest.

So without further ado, let’s dive right into which Final Fantasy you think someone should start with as a newcomer to the series.

Hop on board with what’s new

I know two people who chose [to play] Remake before the original. One of them reported it was “pretty good” and the other counts it as one of their favorite games of all time, and didn’t enjoy the original when they unsuccessfully tried to play it afterward because they didn’t like turn-based combat. It was actually their first Final Fantasy, and possibly their first RPG. – Netsubunkai

I played Remake without ever having played FF7 and did just fine. I know there were probably a ton of easter eggs and references I didn’t get, but it didn’t negatively impact my experience.

I did get to the ending and go ‘wait who’s Zack?’ and then did some reading up. Enjoyed the game a lot and I’m looking forward to when I can make time for Rebirth. – AmaltheaElanor

Honestly, the FF7 Remake is peak Final Fantasy. – Yzzlthtz

The root of the franchise’s identity

FF4, it’s the game that set the standard of storytelling through the trauma of loss that is a theme of the series; it’s the game where Final Fantasy found its voice. – Justinmage

FF4 is a great one to start with. Not as good as 6, 7, 8, or 10, but not as generic as the ones before. FF4 will give the newcomer a great story and characters to care about, while letting them build into the better games of the series, FF6 being the best! – SeoulGlo

FF4 is my favorite game in the series, and it’s got a lot going for it as an entry point. It’s classic turn based, it’s not difficult at all, it doesn’t overwhelm the player with characters and party options, and maybe most importantly it doesn’t overstay its welcome. A casual 20 hour playthrough is definitely possible whereas later entries will be pushing 35-40+ hours across the board. – Evil Bilbo

FF4. It’s got all the themes that will carry on in future installments and isn’t complicated at all. Each version has its pros and cons but none of them are unplayable. – Specknose

Don’t bother with the mainline entries

They should start with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – labbla

FF Tactics. It’s got a great story, it’s got a dynamite version of the job system, and it still looks pretty darn good. – Dustin

Mystic Quest..go on I DARE you. – Hurpamcdurpa

The de facto best

FF6. So many fun characters, cool secrets, incredible stories. – eoghan01

It has to be Final Fantasy 6 for me. 4 was good, but 6 was great. Everything before that built to 6 and everything after tried to capture the magic of 6. – Kyle von Bose

Final Fantasy VI. Best villain, best soundtrack, epic story, great characters. – Saratin

VI. Six. Seis. Roku. I have exhausted my linguistic talents. – Skeebop

The platonic ideal of Final Fantasy

FF9 is my first and my fav. I had no nostalgia to draw upon back then but still felt there was something rich in the characters, world and music. I have great memories of FF9. – Sandor Sanchez

Final Fantasy IX is a great place to start. The game features a broad pastiche of worldbuilding elements that preceded it, so you get a fun and natural introduction to the series as a whole. It’s also just a great game in its own right. The linear set pieces are dynamic and interactive in the best ways (a playable theatrical performance in the midst of a playable kidnapping gone wrong, for example) and in the segments of free exploration, FF9’s world rewards curiosity in a lot of fun, unique ways. Oh, and the plot rules. It’s rich and complex and playful in a gallows humor sort of way, since mortality is the theme that weighs heavy on FF9’s mind. – elwittlif

Winner of the popular vote

FF10 for sure. It’s both modern enough and old enough. Right in the middle of the franchise and one of the best entries. – rotodisc

Absolutely Final Fantasy X. Its presentation isn’t so dated as to make it hard for a newcomer to enjoy, but it retains the spirit of classic Final Fantasy. – MaddAddaM

Agreed. FF10 is very easy to just pick up and start playing for the first time. Its combat is simple but fun, and its story is still great.

I’ve been telling anyone I know with a Switch who hasn’t played it to pick it up because it is also great on a handheld console and runs perfectly. – Muench

FF10 is the first one I played a couple of years ago and it got its hooks in fast. It has a “modern enough” feel, the battle system provides some light but basic strategy, the story is good, the characters are memorable, it looks fantastic even for its age, and the leveling mechanics are unique yet easy-to-understand. – holski316

Final Fantasy X so they can properly play the best one, Final Fantasy X-2. – Kenneth Shepard