Will Marvel Announce An Overwatch-Style Shooter Tomorrow?

Marvel Games has teased an “exciting reveal” for a yet-unannounced new title is coming tomorrow alongside a teaser image that has fans wondering what’s next.

In a post shared to X (formerly Twitter), Marvel Games shared a teaser image alongside the caption: “An evil experiment has caused a unique disruption in the timestream. Who will be pulled into this epic showdown? Get ready for an exciting reveal tomorrow at 8AM PT/ 11AM ET!”

The accompanying image features a range of iconic Marvel characters in silhouette primed for battle, in what looks like it could be some form of Marvel Games hero shooter in a similar fashion to Overwatch and Valorant. Amongst the characters in silhouette that appear in the image are Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Black Panther, to name a few of the more obvious ones.

It’s not quite clear whether this reveal will be for mobile, PC, or console at this stage, or what form it will take beyond pure conjecture. There are current (unconfirmed) rumours that NetEase is working with Marvel Games on a 6v6 Overwatch-style multiplayer shooter, and while this isn’t exactly concrete confirmation of the rumour it does seem like we’ll be getting something with a major lineup of characters shortly.

A new Marvel Games title would join a pretty stacked lineup of in-development games which include Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, Blade, and Wolverine amongst a number of others. Whatever we’re getting, the gaming multiverse continues to expand.

The Marvel Games post goes on to confirm that the announcement will come tomorrow at 2am AEDT, March 28 for us Aussies – so regardless of whether we’re about to see Marvel icons duke it out hero shooter style or something completely different, we’ll be finding out very soon just what’s been cooking behind closed doors.

Image: Marvel