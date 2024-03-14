Nightdive’s God Tier System Shock Remake Finally Coming To Consoles

2023 was a year full of critically acclaimed remakes. From Dead Space to Resident Evil 4, players could enjoy old favorites on modern consoles. One of the best remakes of the year was Nightdive’s System Shock, a remake of the influential sci-fi immersive sim released in 1994. Now Nightdive is taking one more step to make the game even more accessible to modern gamers by bringing System Shock Remake to consoles this May.

The announcement was made in a March 12 trailer on the developer’s YouTube. System Shock Remake was originally released in 2023 for PC, but the game will release on PlayStation 4 and 5 as well as Xbox One and Series X|S consoles on May 21. System Shock follows a hacker trapped aboard a space station that has been taken over by the evil artificial intelligence SHODAN. As an immersive sim, System Shock lets players tackle the game’s non-linear objectives through first-person shooting and puzzle-solving in which different types of ammo and ordinances interact with the game’s environment and enemies in unique ways. The original System Shock influenced a number of popular games, including the likes of Deus Ex and BioShock.

Nightdive’s System Shock Remake began as a Kickstarter project way back in 2016, but was put on pause in 2018 so the team could reassess the project. That paid off, as the final release effectively captures the wonder and fear of exploring the game’s Citadel Station. It’s a twisting cyberpunk labyrinth of machinery-filled rooms and enemies waiting to attack you. It’s confusing and intimidating to say the least, and lacks the clear signposting of many more recent games. But it’s no less enthralling to dive into—after you get the hang of the open-ended mission structure. Console gamers who are fans of immersive sims or cyberpunk stories should look forward to getting the System Shock Remake when it releases for PlayStation and Xbox on May 21.