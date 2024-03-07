Overwatch 2’s Cowboy Bebop Collaboration Is 10/10, No Notes

We already knew Overwatch 2 was getting a collaboration event with the much-loved anime Cowboy Bebop. What we didn’t know is that the trailer would go this hard, instead of just giving us a bog-standard look at the new anime-inspired skins.

The animated trailer is an homage to Cowboy Bebop’s original opening, complete with gorgeous animation, shifting monochromatic color palettes, and using the iconic big band jazz song “Tank!” that any fan of the show will immediately recognize. A couple of our initial predictions came true. Cassidy gets to dress up as protagonist Spike and Sombra is donning the look of fellow hacker Ed. But also in the lineup is Ashe as Faye Valentine, and probably the biggest surprise is Mauga as Jet Black. I thought they’d give that one to Doomfist, considering both characters have robotic arms, but considering he headlined the One Punch Man collaboration, I’m good with them giving Mauga some love.

The last hero in the collaboration is Wrecking Ball, who is getting a skin based on the corgi Ein, which Blizzard has confirmed will be free to all players when the event begins on March 12. Blizzard is planning a proper unveiling of each skin on March 11.

Blizzard Entertainment

The event will also feature other cosmetics, such as emotes and highlight intros, but we’ll have to wait a bit to and see what those include. In the meantime, I’m left to wonder what the cost for these skins will be, as prices have been fluctuating in Overwatch 2 with each passing event. Hopefully, they’re not too pricey, as I’m not about to let a new Sombra skin pass me by.

This is the second time Overwatch 2 has done a collaboration based on an anime, but Blizzard has also done work with K-Pop group Le Sserafim and within its own teams like the Diablo event.