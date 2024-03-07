Spider-Man 2 Gets New Game Plus, New Symbiote Suits, And More In Latest Update

It’s been almost five months since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 released on PlayStation 5, meaning plenty of players have beaten the game at least once. Which makes it the perfect time for one of the game’s most requested features to finally be released. Yes, in the newest update from developer Insomniac, Spider-Man 2 is getting a New Game+ feature.

Version 1.002.000 is live right now and the official blog post from Insomniac for the update lays out everything players can look forward to experiencing. Top of that list is New Game+, which brings several new features in hopes of giving players more reason to revisit the story of Miles and Peter. That includes Ultimate Levels, a feature not tied to difficulty that extends the level cap in New Game+ to go beyond the base game. NG+ is also bringing new symbiote suit styles, golden gadget looks, and a suit tech fusion mechanic that will let players unlock both perks on a slot. Those who complete NG+ will also unlock a new PlayStation trophy.

But the latest update isn’t only focused on New Game+. A great feature for anybody wanting to revisit Spider-Man 2 is Mission Replay, which will let you replay missions as much as you want. The game is also getting more ways to tweak the world, like controlling the time of day to see New York City in any light you want. This will probably come in handy for those who enjoy the game’s photo mode, which is also getting new stickers and an option to scale down characters which will lead to hilarious screenshots. Four new suits will also be added to change up how Peter and Miles look. On the more nitty gritty systems side of things, a plethora of accessibility settings are being added. This includes audio description, a screen reader, and high contrast presets. The full list of changes and additions can be found on the official post from Insomniac.

