Stratagem Hero Turns Your Apple Watch Into A Helldivers 2 Communicator

A game designer has turned Helldivers 2‘s directional Stratagem inputs into a game for the Apple Watch. Strategem Hero is exactly what it sounds like: a game where you swipe to input Helldivers 2 Strategems via wrist-mounted digimajig.

The app also contains extra information on the current state of the war to protect Super Earth, the latest dispatch from the devs, and whichever planet currently boasts the highest player count. You can even turn these informational grabs into widets and pin them to your phone or watch home screen so you can stay on top of the war in progress. As we’ve seen over the last few weeks, dedicated players REALLY like to keep an eye on how the war is progressing, especially as developers Arrowhead continue to add new enemies and toys.

Stratagem Hero itself, while obviously evoking the Dance Dance Revolution style inputs of its design, should be thought of more as a trainer to forge more accurate Stratagem input. It’s a fun little time waster, but I can also see it being a useful tool for memorising your favourite Strats. See it in motion in the embed below.

The app was designed by Greg Poole and if you’d like to download it for your Apple devices, you can find it here. It’s called War Monitor. The app is currently available for Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Poole says an Android version is on the way.

I, for one, will be playing Stratagem Hero on the train home tonight.