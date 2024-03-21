What You Need To Know About Stardew Valley’s Newest Merchant

Stardew Valley, the eight-year-old cozy farming sim, is new again thanks to its latest patch. Update 1.6 launched on March 19 and brought a long laundry list of bug fixes, changes, and new content to the game. It’s enough to get old and new players to dive in, years after its release. One of the most interesting additions that players can encounter in Stardew Valley 1.6 is a new merchant, the bookseller, whose name is Marcello. Here’s where you can find the game’s newest resident, and what exactly he sells.

Where is the Stardew Valley bookseller?

Finding Stardew Valley’s latest resident, Marcello, can be done by heading to the northeastern corner of the map. Starting from your farm, make your way to the easternmost part of the map, across the river, and towards the Joja Mart. When you physically can’t go east anymore, you should see a staircase that leads to the north. At the top of the staircase you will find Marcello’s Books—though the vendor will only appear on two random days every season that are indicated by a hot air balloon icon on the calendar, otherwise the location will not have a shop at all. You will also get a message on screen at the beginning of the day notifying you that “The Bookseller is in town today” when Marcello’s shop is open.

What can you buy from the Stardew Valley bookseller?

Books. Obviously. To be more exact, Marcello’s collection of books are actually a new form of upgrades. The various tomes that Marcello sells grant permanent upgrades to the player after buying and reading them. These can have effects ranging from increasing your running speed, the galloping speed of a horse, your fishing expertise, or the ability to see the value of items you have in your inventory.

Be warned that these books do not come cheap. The cheapest books will still run you a few thousand g, with the more expensive stock boasting prices as high as 25,000g. So make sure you have enough money before you make the trek over to Marcello.

