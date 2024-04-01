EB Games Store In Perth Pulls Off A Perfect April Fools Day Joke

I must admit, the staff at this EB Games store in Perth knocked the April Fools thing out of the park this year. Check this out.

That’s from Andrew Searles, a Perth-based writer and critic at friends-of-the-site VOOKS. Searles popped into his local over the Easter long weekend and sent these snaps straight to his Twitter.

Look at these titles. George of the Jungle, Shaun of the Dead and A Solid Block of Chocolate all on Switch. Malcolm in the Middle and Mama’s Famous Lasagne on Xbox. Murder, She Wrote and calculator. on PlayStation 5.

The crown jewel, though, must be A Blu-ray Case Full To The Brim Of Tazos. Brilliance. Bravo. Visionary stuff.

Some, of course, couldn’t help but find humour elsewhere in the frame.

While I am loathe to hand it to EB Games’ upper management for anything, I will always give it up for the staff. Retail workers must find fun little ways to get through the day. I’ve lived that life. I know what it’s like, and I understand the exact mental processes that lead to AFD jokes like this.

It’s immense and genuinely funny work from all involved. It’s the best kind of April Fools’ Day joke, honestly—it’s smart, actually funny, and it hurts precisely no one. If you work at this store, please get in touch. I would love to talk to you about your selection criteria. Which games didn’t make the cut? I have to know.

Image: Andrew Searles on Twitter