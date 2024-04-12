Everything Coming To Nintendo Switch Online In April

Another month, another wave of classic games arriving on the Nintendo Switch Online platform! From updates to Switch favourites to the latest games being added Nintendo’s classic libraries, we’ve collated everything (that we know of) making its way to NSO in April.

Classic Games

SNES

April 12



Amazing Hebereke

Super R-Type

Wrecking Crew ’98

As always, with any announcement around the classic games library on Nintendo Switch Online, you should take these games and release dates as a guide. Nintendo frequently likes to hide other games it hasn’t announced up its sleeve for same-day shadowdrops and the like. We’ll update this piece should Nintendo pull a swifty.

Access to everything you see in this article requires an active subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online platform. If you don’t already have a NSO + Expansion Pack sub, you can get one at the official Nintendo AUNZ website.

Which subscription should I choose?

There are two main Nintendo Switch Online subscription tiers.

Nintendo Switch Online

The first is the standard NSO sub, which will grant access to online play, exclusive demos, game vouchers, in-game bonuses, access to classic Nintendo controller purchases for your Switch, and a set of missions and rewards you can complete and redeem for goodies.

This tier will set you back $5.95 for a single month, $11.95 for three months (90 days), or $29.95 for a full 12 months.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

The NSO + Expansion Pack sub is a more expensive tier that conveys significantly more benefits than the basic sub. At this tier, you’ll get access to Expansion Passes for certain current games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, and the Splatoon 2 Octo expansion. You also get access to some of Nintendo’s classic game libraries, including titles for the Nintendo 64 and GameBoy Advance. There’s a library of classic Sega Mega Drive games as well! New content is added to this tier every month.

This tier is only available as a 12-month sub and will run you $59.95 for the year.