Helldivers 2 Is Already Getting Another Premium Warbond

Helldivers 2 will get its third Premium Warbond (aka paid Battle Pass) on April 11. The new pass, called the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond is all about explosive weaponry and some cosmetics to match.

Unlockable within this new Helldivers 2 Warbond are the BR-14 Adjudicator Rifle, which is an armour-piercing assault rifle, the R-36 Eruptor Rifle, a “bolt-action rifle fires jet-assisted shells that explode shrapnel in all directions upon impact,” and the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow, which fires explosive bolts that explode on impact.

Secondary weapons include the sticky G-123 Thermite Grenade, the GP-31 Grenade Pistol (wtf), and the Expert Extraction Pilot Booster, which will lower the amount of time it takes Pelican-1 to reach you for evac.

Finally, there’s a light, medium, and heavy set of armour included — the CE-07 Demolition Specialist (light), CE-27 Ground Breaker (medium) and the FS-55 Devastator (heavy).

I can’t play this much Helldivers 2 though

Here’s my complaint about Helldivers 2 dropping another Premium Warband. The game only just dropped the Cutting Edge Premium Warbond a month ago. I still haven’t unlocked everything in the game’s pair of launch-window Warbonds, much less the Cutting Edge set. I’m at a point in the game now where I need well over 200 medals to unlock a full page of each pass. As my fellow Helldivers will know, you only get a handful from mission to mission, even on higher difficulties. They can’t be bought with real money as a shortcut (which is good and right). They have to be earned in-game or given to you as community rewards for the completion of major orders.

My feeling is this, and you may agree or not: if Arrowhead wants to strike a monthly cadence with these Warbonds, then they’re going to need to give players a long time to complete them, move to longer windows between drops, or ask for fewer medals overall.

Don’t get me wrong—I love Helldivers 2. I’m excited to keep playing, but this is already getting a bit ridiculous. I have a life to live, and I can’t be spreading managed democracy 15 hours a day to make sure I get all these Warbonds unlocked.

You can grab the Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond on April 11 for PS5 and PC.

Image: PlayStation