Kingdom Come: Deliverance Developers Are Revealing A New Game Next Week, Heres When To Watch It In Australia

Kingdom Come: Deliverance developers Warhorse Studios have teased a new game reveal is coming next week.

The developers behind 2018’s ultra-historical open-world RPG recently posted to X (formerly Twitter) with key art from Kingdom Come: Deliverance’s post-credits screen, which reads “the end.” At the time of posting in early April, Warhorse Studios didn’t exactly confirm what was ending, but many assume this was confirmation that the team was bringing work on their debut release to a close after the Nintendo Switch port finally released in March 2024.

The teaser image, also posted to Warhorse Studios’ X account, doesn’t give much away about what they could be revealing next week, with an image of a figure on a horse wearing what looks to be slightly more modern than medieval clothing serving as the reveal announcement’s backdrop.

There’s no other suggestions as to what we might be in for next Friday, but it’s possible we could be seeing either a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 announcement or a brand new IP from the Czech developer.

Warhorse Studios Game Reveal Australian and New Zealand Start Times

If you’re wondering when exactly you’ll be able to get a glimpse at what’s next after Kingdom Come: Deliverance, the bad news is for us Aussies that it’s going to be a bloody early one. To tune in live over on YouTube or Twitch for Warhorse Studios’ big announcement, here’s when you’ll need to be bright-eyed and bushy tailed on Friday, 19 April.

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD TAS

4:00 AM AEST

Friday, April 19

SA, NT

3:30 AM ACST

Friday, April 19

WA

2:00 AM AWST

Friday, April 19

NZ

6:00 AM NZST

Friday, April 19

Kingdom Come: Deliverance received mostly positive reviews when it launched over six years ago, with 6 million units sold as of February 2024. The title leans heavily into realism and historical accuracy, set in the Kingdom of Bohemia in the 15th century. While some critics felt it offered a skewed version of Czech history, as someone with a great love of medieval history, it was right up my alley. Here’s hoping Warhorse Studios next title dials in just as much on whatever ground it covers.

What are you hoping to see from Warhorse Studios? Let us know in the comments.

Image: Warhorse Studios