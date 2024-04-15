Live-Action One-Punch Man Movie Recruits Rick & Morty Co-Creator

We’re in something of a live-action adaptation renaissance in Hollywood right now, what with the Barbie doll coming to life thanks to Margot Robbie, and Netflix turning a bunch of anime into real-life shows (to varying degrees of success). The hit anime and manga One-Punch Man is getting a similar treatment by Sony Columbia Pictures, and we’ve just learned of a significant change behind the scenes. The script is getting rewritten by Dan Harmon, creator of Community and co-creator of Adult Swim sci-fi cartoon Rick & Morty, alongside former SNL writer, Heather Anne Campbell.

According to a throwaway remark in The Hollywood Reporter, Harmon is collaborating once again with fellow Rick & Morty alumni Campbell as the new writing team behind the movie. Campbell served as the show’s executive producer from 2022 to 2023 for seasons six and seven. Among many other credits, she’s also written for The Eric Andre Show, Saturday Night Live, and penned a 2017 short titled “Final Fantasy XV Road Trip IRL,” which is about FFXV’s hot boys…farting…in their car. All that’s to say Campbell and Harmon should be able to hit One Punch Man’s ridiculous comedy.

Previously, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg, the duo writers behind Marvel’s Venom, were attached to pen One-Punch Man’s script. While it’s unclear if producers Avi and Ari Arad remain producing the project, Justin Lin, the director behind many of the Fast & Furious films, is still slated to spearhead the One-Punch Man movie. Outside of these changes, nothing else is known about the live-action adaptation right now. Sony claims it is “bullish” on the film, according to a Deadline report in 2022, with hopes that it could start a franchise for the company.

Written in 2009, before becoming a hit anime in 2015, One-Punch Man follows Saitama, a superhero who is so damn strong that he kills everything with a single punch. The show is hilarious as hell, sprinkling in moments of introspection and satire among solid action by Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End animators Madhouse (for Season One) and Hi Score Girl producers J.C.Staff (for Season Two). A third season of One-Punch Man was announced in August 2022, with J.C.Staff returning to animate the upcoming batch of episodes.