Report: Next Prince Of Persia Game Coming Later This Year From Dead Cells Devs

The next Prince of Persia game from Ubisoft, reportedly named The Rogue Prince of Persia, is being developed by Dead Cells DLC developer Evil Empire and is coming to Steam early access later this year.

It might seem like we just got a Prince of Persia game recently, and that’s because…we did. Earlier this very year, Ubisoft released Prince Persia: The Lost Crown—a 2.5d Metroidvania platformer—to rave reviews from fans and critics. And now, a new report claims another new Prince of Persia game is just around the corner.

On April 3, Insider Gaming reported that Evil Empire—a spin-off studio of Motion Twin that was behind much of Dead Cells DLC and later updates—-has spent the past four years working on The Rogue Prince of Persia, the next entry in the long-running franchise. Sources told Insider Gaming that the new game is a roguelite and the plan is to launch in early access on Steam and update the game frequently based on community feedback. If true, this will be Ubisoft’s first day-one Steam release since 2019.

We don’t know yet when The Rogue Prince of Persia will be unveiled or officially announced, but Gamespot suggests it could be revealed at the upcoming indie game event, Triple I Initiative Showcase, on April 10. Evil Empire is set to unveil a new project during the showcase and it’s very likely that it will be this new Prince of Persia game. No release date was reported beyond later this year. No console ports were mentioned, either.

As previously mentioned, we already got a new Prince of Persia game earlier this year. So after a long hibernation—with only mobile game releases since 2010’s Forgotten Sands on Xbox 360, PS3, and PC—suddenly Ubisoft is doubling down on the classic series.

Meanwhile, that remake of Sands of Time is still MIA four years after it was announced. In 2023, Ubisoft quietly confirmed that the remake—which was planned to launch in 2021 at one point—had basically restarted development. No word on when to expect that entry in the series.