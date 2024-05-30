Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Just Dropped 2024’s Most Demonic New Collaboration

Be Prepared For Hell: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is getting one of the most unexpected metal gaming collabs in recent years, with developer ATLUS announcing a team-up with metal icons Slipknot. I guess people and demons = shit.

An aside: I have left many Slipknot references in this piece for you to find, a fun little game just for you and me.

Ahead of the June release of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, ATLUS has unveiled a collaboration with Jim Ojala, the mask artist behind some of Slipknot’s iconic masks. As part of the promotion, Ojala and his team at Ojala Productions (a California, not Iowa, based Special Makeup / Creature FX studio) are designing and creating three different masks based on different demons players encounter in the game: Daemon, Gurulu, and Loup-Garou. The collaboration as a whole is an exploration of the “defining visuals and themes that Slipknot and [the game] share,” according to a press release. As far as the Duality of gaming and metal collaborations go, this one goes pretty hard if I do say so myself.

In the video, Ojala goes through the process of creating the detailed demon masks. What’s Next, you might ask? A second Slipknot x Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance promo is set to drop soon, featuring members of Slipknot as well as the completed masks. If you’re a Skeptic about the team up, check out the full video below:

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance builds on 2021’s Shin Megami Tensei V as what’s being described as the ‘definitive edition’ of the game with new characters, an updated combat system, and a much more expanded story and gameplay options. Based on previews so far, there’s plenty for players to sink their teeth into when the RPG launches next month.



Before I Forget, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is set to launch on 14 June for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Until then, you’ll just have to Wait (and Bleed) – and keep an eye out for the next Slipknot crossover update.

Image: Atlus / Jonathan Weiner / Kotaku Australia