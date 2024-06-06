Future Games Show 2024: When To Watch All The Game Announcements In Australia

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase is one of Summer Game Fest’s (many) events, bringing with it a digital presentation absolutely stacked with new titles big and small to look forward to in 2024 and beyond. But when exactly can you, tuning in from Australia or NZ, get a look in while it’s live? We’ve got you covered.

This year’s Future Games Show Summer Showcase will be hosted by Roger Clark, who you might recognise as the pipes behind Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2, and Britt Baron, the voice of Tifa in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. While GamesRadar (the outlet behind Future Games Show) has been pretty tight-lipped on exactly what we’ll see, they have teased a volley of exciting new games on their social accounts in the leadup to the big dance.

If you’re keen to watch the Summer edition (Winter for us Southern Hemisphere folks, obviously) of the Future Games Show live to get ahead of all the action, you’ll be able to catch it on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter).

Future Games Show Summer Showcase 2024 Australian & New Zealand Watch Times

This year’s Future Games Show Summer Showcase is set to go live on Sunday, June 9 for Aussies and hoo boy it’s an early one. Here’s how the times shake out across the country (and across the pond in NZ).

ACT, NSW, VIC, QLD, TAS

5:00 AM AEST

Sunday, June 9

SA, NT

4:30 AM ACST

Sunday, June 9

WA

3:00 AM AWST

Sunday, June 9

NZ

7:00 AM NZST

Sunday, June 9

If you’re keen to check out when you can watch the rest of the Summer Game Fest showcases (and those not quite running during SGF but stacked conveniently close to the same weekend) in Aussie timezones, we’ve also got you sorted with a rundown of everything set to go down in June’s silly season.

Will you be tuning into the Future Games Show? Let us know what you’re keen to see in the comments.

Image: GamesRadar+ / Summer Game Fest / Kotaku Australia