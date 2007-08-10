The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

MMO Fury Not So Free

furylady.jpgHrm. We'd all been working under the assumption that Auran's upcoming MMO brawler Fury would be free to play. Mainly because, well, they told us it'd be free to play. And it still is, but today they've announced that there'll also be a USD$10 a month subscription "option", which grants you a whole lot of stuff you won't get if you're playing for free. Pay your $10 a month and you get stuff like (and this is lifted straight from their email): o Quick travel in the Sanctuaries and Schools o VoIP talk privileges (without paying you can only listen) o One additional Item Roll Slot o Extended "rested gold bonus" o Selling privileges on the Auction House o Priority log-in queuing o Entry into weekly and seasonal Ladders o Personal player battle statistics o In-game Customer Service access o Elite access to the test server to preview new content

Auran's Paul White:

We know players love to discuss the pros and cons of free to play versus subscription games. Ultimately, we need to support the cost of running the game and providing new free content updates to players. Fury utilises the same secure client-server architecture as a traditional MMO and we have to monitor and maintain the servers. Then there is the in-game customer service, online community staff and website and live support teams. The additional ongoing revenues from players help us maintain those high quality service levels.

All of which are valid points! Thing is, we'd been told, for months, that the game was free-to-play. Not that there'd be a class division, just that it'd be free to play. Which only got our hopes up! Sure, people will still play for free, and they'll get a good deal as is Auran's plan ("light" users can play for free while "heavy" users can pay), but it's still a little disheartening that this has been sprung on us at the 11th hour. Ah well. Guess we'll see how big a difference it makes when the game hits!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles