Last Chance To Have Your Fury Questions Answered

fury_logo_small.jpgToday's the final day we'll be taking questions for our Q&A with Auran, the Australian developer behind the MMO Fury. If you'd like your query to be considered, head over to the original post, and submit it via the comments system. Feel free to suggest improvements, changes or new features. Auran wants to know!

As a bonus, the two best questions will snag themselves signed copies of the game, so don't dilly dally.

Ask Auran Anything You Want About Fury [Kotaku AU]

  • Vangalorr Guest

    The question about a Trainz MMO better get asked! A train MMO would be the love child of crack and Railroad Tycoon, a glorious future for all!

