My New Elite 360

Hey, so the Elite finally launched in Australia yesterday. Microsoft were kind enough to ship one over to my place to check it out, and I can safely say...it's exactly the same as Crecente's! Oh, except for the fact we've got nothing to put on the 120GB HDDs, since the Video Marketplace still isn't here. I will say this though - it's quieter than my original, makes less clunking and clattering noises when I'm loading BioShock and looks positively fetching on my black entertainment unit, where it blends in so well you can barely see the thing.