No News On 360 Price-Cuts For Europe, Australia, Japan

The 360 price-cut hitting this week is for North America. Not for Europe, not for Australia, not for Japan. So when can Europeans and Australians expect to see similar savings? No idea. Both the European and Aussie Xbox divisions are issuing eerily similar statements about the cuts being only for North America, and that nothing else has yet been announced. Which in other words means if your 360 is a PAL unit, wait another couple weeks til Leipzig, you'll hear about it then. And Japan?

Similar story, Microsoft Japan are saying that "An Xbox 360 price cut for Japan is not scheduled now". TGS, maybe? Maybe! Not that it'd make much of a difference in Japan, but...yeah, maybe!