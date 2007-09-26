Alone In The Dark 5 Still Dateless

And it's not the sort of dateless you can cure with a trip to a single's night. After reading this preview of AITD 5 at YouGamers, I noticed they had "November 2007" as a release date. Thinking I must have missed the Oz press release announcing this bit of gold, I contacted Atari for the full story.
Turns out the story wasn't so full. Atari got back to me with this:
We have only been given the date of 2007 at this stage.
Still, there's only three months left in the year, so if you guess now, you have a 1-in-3 chance of being right!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink